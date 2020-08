JAROS - Richard L. Jaros, age 77, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away August 11, 2020, at his son, Kevin's residence. He was cremated according to his wishes and will be buried in Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville, Illinois, with full military honors at a later date. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.



