Richard Jones
{ "" }
JONES - Richard H. "Dick" Jones, 93, of Granite City, IL passed away August 4, 2020. He was born December 17, 1926. In celebration of his life, a private visitation and service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. You may view the funeral service on livestream at his tribute wall on the funeral home website. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Arrangeements handled by Irwin Chapel

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 7, 2020.
