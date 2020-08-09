Richard Jones Richard H. "Dick" Jones, 93, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. He was born December 17, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Melvin Casey andNellie Forest (Howard) Jones. He married Marie (Vincent) Jones on July 5, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas and she passed away on December 6, 1986. He later married Marieta Alice (Motl) Jones on May 20, 1989 in Granite City and she passed awayon February 6, 2012. He retired in September 1988 after 40 years of dedicated public service. He had served as a street car conductor with the Illinois Terminal Railroad from 1948 until 1955, bus operator with the St. Louis Public Service from 1955 until 1963, a bus driver with the Bi-State Transit from 1963 until 1988 andalso worked part-time with the Granite City School District from 1963 until 1972. The World War II veteran proudly served his country with the United States Army and was the recipient of several medals and recognitions. He was a member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of playing golf. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard Dale "Rick" and Barbara Jones of Affton, Missouri, Terry Lee and Marilyn Jones of Affton, Missouri and Gary and Michelle Daniels of Union, Missouri; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Ruth Marcum of Granite City, Cindy and Stuart Laughlin of Caseyville and Alice and Steve Laughlin of Pontoon Beach; twelve grandchildren; many great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and both wives, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Ralph Asbeck. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
. Service: In celebration of his life, a private visitation and service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with Reverend Susan Harrison officiating. You may view the funeral service on livestream at his tribute wall on the funeral home website at www.irwinchapel.com
. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.