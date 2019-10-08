Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:45 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lake View Memorial Gardens
Fairview Heights, IL
View Map
Richard Kern


1936 - 2019
Richard Kern Obituary
Richard Kern Richard Arthur Kern, 83, of O'Fallon, IL, born Sunday, September 20, 1936, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence in O'Fallon, IL. Richard was a graduate of Belleville Township High School and Washington University School of Engineering. He was also in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a Licensed Professional Engineer and was employed as an engineer at Sigma Chemical Company (St. Louis, MO), National Lead Industries Titanium Division (St. Louis, MO), and was Vice President of Plant Operations at Memorial Hospital (Belleville, IL) until his retirement in 2001. Richard was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, the American Society for Hospital Engineering, The National Fire Protection Association, The Emergency Care Research Institute, The Elks, and the Monday Night Golf League. He was also a member of St. Henry's Church in Belleville and active in St. Henry's Bingo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dian C. Kern; daughter, Teresa R. Kern; son, Todd B. Kern; parents, Arthur E. and Rose J., nee Cerneka, Kern Jr; brother, Ronald P. Kern. Surviving are his daughters, Mary (Fiancé Ed Reed) Kern of Belleville, IL, Julia Davis of Santa Fe, NM; son, Kelton (Lyndi) Davis of Waterloo, IL; mother of his children, Mary F. Kern of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Lora (Giovanni) Romano, Taylor Kern, Ashley Davis, Quincy Davis, Elizabeth Davis. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com . Memorials may be made to St. Henry's Church or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:45 am Thursday, October 10, 2019 for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry Catholic Church in Belleville, IL with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
