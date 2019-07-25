|
Richard Klemm Richard W. Klemm, 84, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, April 5, 1935 in Chicago, IL, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. He was a member of Belleville & Smithton Lions Clubs and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary-Book Bazaar. He worked as a Director of Financial Aid for Shiner College in Mt. Carroll, IL; Parks College in Cahokia, IL. and Fontbonne University in Clayton, MO. He served a tour of duty in Korea for the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Bernard and Edith, nee Helbing, Klemm. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Ann L., nee Schmiedicke, Klemm of Swansea, IL; son, Robert W. (Sheri) Klemm of Baton Rouge, LA; 3 grandchildren, Peyton Klemm of Dallas, TX, Jordan Klemm of Baton Rouge, LA, Mason Klemm of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Bernadine (Fred) Gradous of Minneapolis, MN and brother-in-law, Fredrick Gradous. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or Cahokia Mounds Museum Society, 30 Ramey Street, Collinsville, IL 62234. Memorial Gathering: Memorial gathering will be held 1:00-4:00pm, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 25, 2019