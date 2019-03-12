Richard B. Lienau Richard Lienau, age 89, of Lebanon, died Friday, February 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 14, 1930 in St. Louis, the son of the late Konrad and Marie (Deutschmann) Lienau. He married Betty Hignite August 12, 1955. She survives. Besides his wife, Mr. Lienau is survived by five children: Richard (Cheryl) Lienau of Lake Dallas, TX, Shirley (Lowell) Burger of Lebanon, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Hollenkamp of O'Fallon, Robert (Lisa) Lienau of Lebanon and Julie Lienau-Ballard of St. Louis; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Holmes of Meta, MO. Besides his parents; Mr. Lienau was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil and Sally Dildine; and a granddaughter-in-law, Jenn Lienau. Memorials can be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville, IL. Visitation: will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL. Services: A Memorial Service for Richard B Lienau of Lebanon, IL will follow at the 11 a.m at the church on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019