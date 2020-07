MAMINO - Richard L. Mamino, 89, of Glen Carbon, IL. Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements handled by Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home.____



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store