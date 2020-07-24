Richard Mamino Richard L. Mamino, 89, of Glen Carbon, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, born on February 1, 1931 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence. Richard worked as a Communication Specialist at Scott Air Force Base prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL; the Men's Club at St. Stephens; and the Moose. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having been stationed at the Wiesbaden, Germany Air Force Base, where he met and married his wife, Hildegard. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2018. Also preceding him in death were his parents; Mark and Ruth (nee Van Volkenburg) Mamino; a brother Mark in infancy; a sister Laura Mamino of East St. Louis; and a sister Mary (nee Mamino) Herr of Freeburg, IL. Surviving are his daughter, Patricia (John Gill) Mamino Marsh of Glen Carbon, IL; granddaughter, Lisa (Chad) Gravelle of Aledo, TX; step grandchildren Calyn (nee Gill) Gakinya of Columbia, MO and Jerod (Kerry) Gill of St. Peters, MO; great-grandchildren, Greyson Gravelle; Lehni, Miles, and Teddi Gakinya; Mikaela and Elliana Kavades and Hanna Gill; brothers and sisters: John (Judy) Mamino of Jerseyville, IL; Pete (Pat) Mamino of O'Fallon, IL; Michael (Carolyn) Mamino of Fairview Heights, IL; Ruth Ann Huber of Fairview Heights, IL; Monica Mamino of Swansea, IL and Bill Herr of Freeburg, IL. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Richard was happiest when he was helping others. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and assisting at St. Stephens. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made in the form of Masses at St. Stephens Church or donations to the American Cancer Society
or Alzhiemers Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com
. Visitation: 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville, IL. Due to COVID restrictions masks are required. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Caseyville. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.