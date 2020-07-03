Richard Glogowski Richard "Dick" Martin Glogowski, Colonel, USAF (retired), age 89, of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, June 28, 2020 at his home in O'Fallon. Dick was born December 1, 1930 in Chicago, Ill. In August 1951, at 21 years old, Dick began his long and distinguished military career as a cryptologist. Dick transitioned to become an officer through the Aviation Cadet program as a Navigator. His leadership and drive led him to become a Command Pilot, primarily flying B-47 and C-141 aircraft. He served in Vietnam and was awarded two Legion of Merit medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, and two Air Medals before his retirement in 1983 at Travis AFB, Calif. He continued his service as a civilian project manager with Atlantic Research Company supporting several federal organizations. Upon his retirement, Dick returned to the O'Fallon area where he was active in the community as a member of the Rotary Club of O'Fallon, served on the O'Fallon Veteran's Monument committee, member and officer with the Military Officers Association of America, volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and several township projects. He was a devoted member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church faithfully with his wife Donna. Dick was a genuinely friendly man, who embraced life, loved his family, and was loyal to his country. Dick will always be remembered for his love of family, and his energetic and larger-than-life heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Agatha "Sally," nee Krygowski, Glogowski; and his daughter Dayna Silva. Surviving are his wife, Donna, nee Mauk, Glogowski, whom he married September 7, 1957; his son David (wife Jeanne) Glogowski of Lithia, Fla.; grandchildren Kristen Glogowski, Megan Glogowski, Anastasia, née Glogowski, Carraway, Mariah Alexander, and Daniel Silva; cousins, nieces, and a host of friends. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Nicholas Catholic Church or the St Vincent de Paul Society. The family encourages you to share a memory or your favorite story about Dick at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 am, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon. (Masks and Social Distancing are required) Funeral: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 am, Tuesday, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo., where military honors will be rendered. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, Illinois