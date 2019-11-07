|
Richard Moore Richard M. Moore, 82, of Collinsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:37 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born March 7, 1937 in Granite City, a son of the late Ray Martin ad Marie (Huffstutler) Moore. He married Joyce E. (Keel) Moore on February 24, 1989 in Granite City and she survives. He had retired in 1995 as a supervisor from Granite City Steel after 19 years of dedicated service. Prior to working at Granite City Steel, he had worked at Granite Sheet Metal for several years. He proudly served his country with the United States Army National Guard and was a 1956 graduate of Granite City High School. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City for 30 years and had been active with several civic organizations throughout the years. He was a proud member of the ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and enjoyed working with stained glass. He loved traveling and was fortunate to make all 50 states and other locations and appreciated history and visiting many historical and military sites on his many journeys. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by six children and their spouses, Richard and Tracey Moore of Granite City, Troy and Barbara Moore of Englewood, Florida, Peter and Karen Moore of Granite City, Angela and Mark Succarotte of Granite City, Rhonda Chilton of Collinsville and Dana and Wayne Reid of Collinsville; fourteen grandchildren, Natalie, Amanda, Elijah, Hannah, Sophia, Emily, John, Richie, Shawn, Dana, Danielle, Chad, Megan and Natalie; nineteen great grandchildren; a sister, Glenda Moore of Collinsville; other extended family and many friends. Service: In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Wayne Reid officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019