Richard Nelson

NELSON- Richard Donald Nelson, 94, died July 27, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the church. The visitation will be held from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate. Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store