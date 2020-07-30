1/
Richard Nelson
NELSON- Richard Donald Nelson, 94, died July 27, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the church. The visitation will be held from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Abundant Life Church in Wood River. Pastor Chris Clark will officiate. Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Church
