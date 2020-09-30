Richard Nelson

1/
Richard A. Nelson Richard A. Nelson, 76, of Warsaw, MO, formerly of Marshall, MO, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home. Private family memorial graveside services will be held in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Memorials may be made to Saline Animal League, Benton County Hospice or Community Cancer Center in Marshall in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com Born October 18, 1943, in Belleville, IL, he was the son of the late Richard E. Nelson and Corrine Staub Nelson. He was a graduate of Jenkins High School in Savannah, GA and Missouri Valley College in Marshall. He served six years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. On February 1, 2016, he married Penny Gaddy Green who survives of the home. He worked at Gibson's Discount and retired as a purchasing agent for Fitzgibbon Hospital. He lived full time in Warsaw since November 2019, moving from Marshall. In addition to his wife, Penny, survivors include two stepsons, Rusty Bellamy (Noel) of Conway, AR and Jeff Bellamy of Warrensburg, MO; five step-grandchildren, Brianna, Taylor, Noah, Lauren and Caitlyn Bellamy; two brothers, Jon L. Nelson of Marietta, GA and David G. Nelson (Joyce) of Marshall; and several nieces and nephews. Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
