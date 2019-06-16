Richard Niedringhaus Richard Gregory Niedringhaus, 72, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer "Bud" and Rose Niedringhaus as well as his wife, Linda Sue (Wiesemeyer) Niedringhaus. Rick is survived by his two children, Kristin (Craig) Niedringhaus-Whitehead of Collinsville, Illinois and Rick (Tiffany) Niedringhaus of Maryville, Illinois as well as grandchildren, Logan and Lucie Whitehead and Isabella and Eleanor Niedringhaus. He is further survived by sister, Joanne Niedringhaus of Godfrey and brother William "Bill" (Pat) Niedringhaus of Collinsville. Rick was born September 30th, 1946 in East St. Louis. He served his country valiantly in the Army during the Vietnam War. Upon returning, he married Linda on February 15, 1969. Rick spent the majority of his career operating the R.G. Niedringhaus Insurance Agency in Collinsville. He achieved many accolades and was asked to sit on numerous advisory boards and President Councils. Rick was also a member of the American Legion. His lifelong passion for sailing and the open water led him to many years with his sailboat on Kentucky Lake. Visitation: Will be Monday, June 17th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Service: Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mother of Perpetual Help in Maryville, Illinois. Rick's family will offer an additional visitation at Sunset Hill one hour prior to the funeral mass (8:30 am to 9:30 am) for any who are not able to make Monday's visitation. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made in Rick's name to the .



