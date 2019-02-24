Richard Opel Richard Opel, 72 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Richard was born on September 30, 1946 in Alton, Illinois; the son of the late Arthur and Lorraine (Bauer) Opel. Richard was a laborer and a crane operator at US Steel for 46 years and a member of the United Steel Workers Union. Richard loved to be outdoors where he enjoyed his days of hunting and fishing and was a well known for his antique collecting. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Richard will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times he shared. Richard is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Mecca (Bauer) Opel, whom he married on January 8, 2000; children, Tracey (Mike) Lindsey of Hartsburg, IL, Brian Opel of Mason City, IL, Scott (Melissa) Stamps of St. Clair, MO, Melissa Stamps of Granite City, IL, Zachary (Ashley) Opel of Granite City, IL; grandchildren, Zayne Knudsen, Gage Stamps, Tyson Opel, Skyler Stamps, Aleeza Rau, Brenna Stamps, Alizabeth Rau, Taylor Opel, Jameson Opel, Jackson Opel, Alivia Sanders; great-grandchildren, Julian Obenauer, Millie Stamps; sisters, Cheryl Bednar, Teri Opel. Memorial donations are suggested to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his granddaughter; Madelyn Sanders and his brother, Gary Opel. Service: In celebration of Richard's life, visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Lacefield officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary