Richard McDonnell Sr. Richard "Rick" P. McDonnell, 66, of Murphysboro, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born August 9, 1952, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Rick was retired from Solutia, formerly Monsanto W.G. Krummrich Plant in Sauget, IL. He was a retired Captain from the Cahokia Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4596 of Cahokia, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice "Bernice", nee Aaron, McDonnell and two brothers, Pat and Terry McDonnell. Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Diane, nee Staley, McDonnell; his children, Ricky (Liz) McDonnell Jr. of Clermont, FL and Jamie McDonnell of Waterloo, IL; a brother, Mike (Maureen) McDonnell of Osage Beach, MO; his twin sister, Vicky (Gary) Campbell of Dardenne Prairie, MO; four grandchildren, Dayne, Ava, Jonah, and Sophia; and his father-in-law, Joe Staley of Fairview Heights, IL. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Service: Friends may visit from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. A Fire Dept. walk through will be held at 7:00 p.m. At Rick's request his body will be cremated after services.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019