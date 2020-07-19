1/1
Richard P. "Rick" Schulz II
Richard P. "Rick" Schulz II Richard P. "Rick"Schulz II, 65, of Waterloo, IL, died July 15, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. He was born March 11, 1955, in Red Bud, IL. He is survived by his children Jamie (Dennis) Links and Richard (Jenny) Schulz III; grandchildren Molly Nordhaus, Lydia, & Blaize Links and Riley, Ava, & Logan Schulz; sisters and brothers Jennifer Carr; Jane (Phil Pippins) Schulz and Robert Schulz; aunt Joanne Goeddel; nieces; and cousins. Amazing neighbors and dear friends Bob and Debbie Barnes He is preceded in death by his parents Richard P. & Shirley A. (nee Harvey) Schulz. Richard was a member of the BMW Motorcycle Club of North America, Antique Motorcycle Club of America, and retired from Union Pacific Railroad (42 years). As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor's Choice Memorial Visitation: 3 PM until time of service Friday, July 24, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home Memorial Service: 7 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating. In keeping with Rick's personality the Schulz Family requests that guests wear casual attire.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
