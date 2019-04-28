Richard Phillips Retired Captain Richard L. Phillips, 72, of Chester, IL, born February 11, 1947, in Charles City, IA, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Phillips was a USAF veteran, and received a commendation medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Force Good Conduct medal (7 June 66-4 June 76) with two oak leaf clusters; the Air Force Longevity Service award with two oak leaf clusters, and the National Defense Service medal while serving in the Air Force. Following his time in the Air Force, he served as a captain with the Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center. Richard was a member of the AFSCME Retirees Chapter 31 and the Chester VFW Post 3553. He was preceded in death by a son, Scott Phillips; his parents, Keith and Ruby Lorraine, nee Buckner, Phillips; and one sister, Yvonne Phillips. Surviving are his wife of 50 and one-half years, Cynthia Clare, nee Kish, Phillips, whom he married on September 7, 1966; one daughter, Rhonda Lynn Phillips of Collinsville, IL; one grandchild, Ryder Saak; two brothers, David Phillips, and William (Linda) Phillips, both of Oklahoma; four sisters, Rosemary (Cliff) Jones of California, Dawn Mejia and Lori Phillips, both of Nevada, and Lisa Wiley of Oklahoma; aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Puppy Rescue 911, to the Chester Senior Center, or to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30,2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Dennis Voss officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



