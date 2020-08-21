Richard Portell

Richard Irwin Portell Richard Irwin "Dick" Portell, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was born November 12, 1925 in Granite City, a son of the late Vincent and Victoria (Coleman) Portell. He married Emma Christine (Sabo) Portell on October 25, 1947 at the rectory of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1978 from Granite City Steel after 30 years of dedicated service as a conductor. He later retired from the City of Granite City after 15 years of service as a safety director. The United States Navy veteran proudly served his country during World War II and was the recipient of several medals and recognitions. Dick was a faithful member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City where he served as a delegate, active with the Men's Breakfast and helped to organize and active with the church dinner fundraisers throughout the years. The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame member had a love for sports and enjoyed his many years as a coach for many inner city baseball and softball teams. He love his days of fishing, camping, woodworking and traveling and was a championship marble player in his youth. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 73 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Joyce Portell of Granite City; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Edward Kostecki of Pontoon Beach; four grandchildren and their spouses, Darren and Dana Portell, Craig and Sarah Portell, Mathew and Melissa Portell and Rebecca and Dominic Spiroff; fourteen great grandchildren, Gary Bryant, Jaelon, McKenna and Luis, McGwire and Abby, Stephen, Breanna, Brendan, Nicholas, Peyton, Harrison, Annelise, Eliana, Mccayde and Mcclayne; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kay Portell of Granite City, Betty Portell of St. Louis, Merle McCullough of Granite City, Harold and Nancy Sabo of Granite City, Charles and Pat Sabo of St. Louis and Martha Sabo of Carlinville; special adopted daughter and her husband, Kathy and Randy Knox of Texas; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Laura Howe; brothers and sisters-in-laws and sisters and brothers-in-law, Willard Portell, Donald Portell, William and Julia Portell, Robert Portell, Harold Portell, Angie and Carl Buehler, Hilda and Neil Milton, Rose and Joe Wahlstadter, Jeanie and Earl Luehmann and Dolores McCullough. Memorials may be made to the Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City and may be accepted at the funeral home. Visitation: In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, August 24, 2020 followed by a public drive-through visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Service: A private service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Irwin Chapel with Reverend John Davis and his son, Gary Portell officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.