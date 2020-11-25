1/1
Richard R. "Rich" Joellenbeck
1950 - 2020
Richard R "Rich" Joellenbeck
February 8, 1950 - November 23, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Richard R. "Rich" Joellenbeck, 70, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 8, 1950 in Belleville, IL died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL.
Rich retired after 47 years as an International Health and Safety representative for General Motors in Wentzville, MO. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, U.A.W. Local 2250, Mascoutah Sportsman's Club, owner of the former R. V. Corner Tavern in Mascoutah for 25 years and former owner of Joellenbeck Heating and Air Conditioning.
Rich is preceded in death by his parents, Victor B. and Dorothy A., nee Renth, Joellenbeck and three brothers, Victor A., Dwight and Clifford Joellenbeck.
Rich is survived by his wife, LuAnn, nee Gravot, Joellenbeck whom he eloped with in Nashville, IL on Nov. 21, 1968, three children, Cheryl (Tim) Soderstrom of Lake Bluff, IL, Neil (Emily) Joellenbeck of Edwardsville, IL, Rhonda (Paul) Swenny of Pana, IL; Papa Joe is survived by eight grandchildren, Emma and Madeleine Soderstrom, Benjamin and Samuel Joellenbeck, Jessica, Jeannine, Jacob and Jaclyn Swenny; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie Joellenbeck, Gene (Linda) Gravot, David (Debbie) Gravot, Betty (Tom) Determan, Dennis Gravot, Paul Heiman and Roger Travous; two aunts, Dorothy and Susie Renth; nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long, dear friends, Bob (Song) Mueller and Dale (Teresa) Averitt.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Food Pantry, 17 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with The Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Deborah Bachman
November 24, 2020
We would like to express our deepest sympathy and love to you and your family.
Paul & Donna Zimmerman
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
November 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of the family. My heart hurts to know the pain you are feeling. May God n Jesus comfort you during this time. All our love... Steve n Cindy Crowl
Cindy Crowl
