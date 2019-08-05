|
Richard R. Johnson Richard R. Johnson, 79 of Freeburg, Illinois passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on July 31, 2019. Born March 8, 1940 in Marissa, Illinois, he was the son of Kenneth and Ellen Johnson and they precede him in death. Richard was also preceded in death by a brother, James Hanna and a sister, Rosemary Switala. Surviving are his life partner of 25 years, Kathy Reaka and her son Mike Washausen of Freeburg, his children: Teri Woodward, Laurie (Orville) Lester, Carol (Harvey) Lewallen and Julie (Gregg) Slavens. His grandchildren: Jason Frentzel, Josh Johnson, Sam Woodward, Cassie Jet, Amber Reichmann, Carlene Lester, Kate Woodward, Cody Slavens, Kayla Slavens, his best buddy Nicolas Brown, many great-grandchildren, extended family and beloved friends. Richard was a long-time member of the Millstadt Sportsman's Club and loved collecting all types of guns. He was an exceptional gunsmith and welder. He spent much of his free time welding various items for friends and was a master at creating things using his welding skills. Richard had a knack for all things mechanical and could fix anything. Richard also loved to cook and had many culinary talents that his friends and family were fortunate to experience. He was a talented gardener and took great pride in growing things and appreciated very much the beauty of nature. Richard will leave behind many friends he enjoyed spending time with at various taverns and bars throughout the area. Richard and Kathy had a very rare and treasured bond-they were soulmates and their love will endure forever. Richard also had a very special relationship with his step-son, Mike who was always there for him and one of his best friends. Per Richard's wishes he was cremated and no services will be held. Friends may leave online condolences for the family at www.creasonfuneralhome.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2019