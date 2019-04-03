Richard P. Raback Richard Raback, 89, of Belleville, IL, born June 27, 1929, in Sesser, IL, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Mercy Rehab, Swansea, IL. Mr. Raback was a meat cutter, retired. He was a member of the Meat cutter Union Local 534. Richard was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church and the Exchange Club in Belleville, IL. He was a United States Navy veteran. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marguerite E., nee Richter, Raback, whom he married on June 28, 1953 and who died on September 27, 2012; his parents, Peter and Mary, nee Poropat, Raback; and two sisters, Norma Lee Raback and Marge (William) Bennett. Surviving are a son, Mark (Tracey) Raback of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Linda (Helen Schoenherr) Raback of Collinsville, IL; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann (USMC Staff Sgt. Dustin) Rebenstorff and Jessica (USAF Capt. Ben) Raback-Schink; a great-granddaughter, Angela Opal; a nephew, Billy Bennett; and many more nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



