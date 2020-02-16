Home

Richard Rawlings Richard Rawlings, 83, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, February 23, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mercy Rehabilitation Center in Swansea, IL. Richard was a sales manager for Smurfit Co. in Highland, IL. He was a member of Emeth Lodge #1030 AF & AM Scottish Rite Bodies, Ainad Shrine and Southern Illinois Court 86 R.O.J. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia J. Rawlings, second wife, Carolyn L. Rawlings; son, Richard Rawlings, II; parents, Wyatt and Ruth, nee Mowe, Rawlings Sr.; sisters, Margaret Beaird and Ruth Bischoff; brothers,Tom Rawlings and Wyatt Rawlings Jr.; son-in-law, Michael Brown; grandson, Christopher Brown. Surviving are his daughters, Danielle (Glenn) Heil of Surf Side Beach, TX, and Linda Brown of St. Charles, MO; brother, Dave (Jennifer) Rawlings of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Nick Heil, Brett Heil, Mitchell Heil, Ryan Rawlings, Richard Rawlings, Garret (Victoria) Brown, Abbi Brown, Colby Ellerbusch; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Brown, Peyton Brown, Keira Brown, Noah Ellerbusch, and numerous nieces and nephews; daughter- in-love, Janet Varner. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Signal Hill United Methodist Church, Parkinson's Foundation, Heartland Hospice or . Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL, Jester walk-through at 6:13 pm and from 10:00 - 11:00 am, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Francis officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
