Richard Reckamp Richard Alan "Rich" Reckamp, age 55, of O'Fallon, Ill., born May 20, 1965 in Belleville, Ill., died Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home with family at his side. Rich grew up in O'Fallon, and graduated from Althoff Catholic High School in 1983. He joined the Navy at age 19 and served 6 years as a nuclear technician aboard the USS Nimitz. He was employed by the Metropolitan Sewer District of St. Louis for over 20 years. Rich was a St. Louis sports fanatic and spent many nights at Busch Stadium cheering on the Cardinals. Rich was a good cook and enjoyed serving ribs and making omelets for friends and family. He created many memories with his sister and brothers, and his many nieces and nephews. Surviving are wife Michelle Reckamp; father Richard H. (Karyl) Reckamp, Jr., of O'Fallon; mother Joyce (Bill) Halcomb, of Pocahontas, Ill.; siblings Carol (John) Rakovich of Schaumburg, Ill., Matthew Reckamp of Springfield, Ill., and Bradley (Tina) Reckamp of Minneapolis, Minn.; nieces and nephew Briana Reckamp, Autumn Reckamp, Mary Nunez, Alyssa Gaskill, Trenton Gaskill, Hailey Hundley; great-niece Clementine and great-nephew Declan. Memorial donations are requested to the St Vincent de Paul Society and will be accepted at the funeral home. The online guest book may be signed at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: 5 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. Graveside Service details are pending at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Illinois. Services entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.