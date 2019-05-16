Home

Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 233-3110
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter
Belleville, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Belleville, IL
View Map
Richard Remelius Obituary
Richard George Remelius Richard Remelius, 80, of Belleville, Illinois, born February 6, 1939, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a lifelong parishioner at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, Illinois. He was the proud owner and operator of Quality Vending Company in Mascoutah, Illinois for over 30 years. Richard was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed playing scratch off tickets and eating sweets. He was a loving family man, who will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, William C. and Mary C. "Mamie", nee Schmittling, Remelius; and his brother-in-law, Deacon Robert Lippert. Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Michele (Robert) Kozik, of Belleville, Illinois, Sherri (James) Klosty, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Mary "Katie" (Eric) Heinzl, of Swansea, Illinois; his grandchildren, Ronny (Brittany) Geissert, Ryan Remelius, Reagan Klosty, Isabella Klosty, and Ava Heinzl; two great grandchildren, Mackenzie and Paisley Geissert; a sister, Lucille Lippert, of Beckemeyer, Illinois; his nieces and nephews, Robert (Kathleen), Mary (Jeff), Renee (Martin), James (Christy), and Joseph (Deirdra); the mothers of his children, Marleen Kibria and Laura Remelius; his girlfriend, Brenda Cook; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the family. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois and from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, Illinois with Monsignor John T. Myler officiating. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2019
