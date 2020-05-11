Richard Russell Richard Lee Russell, 46, of Belleville, IL, born July 28, 1973, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his residence. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Richard Pado; and his great- grandmother, Carrie Taylor. Surviving are two daughters, Rikki Leigh Russell and Randi Nicole Russell; a son, Ryan Jacob Russell; three grandchildren, Makayla, Aniyah, and Royalty; his mother and father, Linda Diane, nee Simmons, and Jack Russell; four brothers, Thomas Russell, Dwayne Russell, Nicky Pado and Ricky Pado; two sisters, Emily (Josh) Elam and Susan Russell; his maternal grandmother, (Irma) Mary Simmons; a nephew whom he had a very special bond, Tylor Muzzy; and nieces and nephew, Samantha Sickmer, Alexa Russell, Jaden Russell;many greatnieces and great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. "He always called me his guardian angel, but this time he flew faster than me." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Emily Elam. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A private family memorial will be held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 11, 2020.