Richard Santanello Richard "Dick" Santanello, 78, of Belleville, IL, born May 27, 1941, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL. Mr. Santanello graduated from the University of Illinois in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He was a life-long Illini fan. He retired from Scott Air Force Base after more than 20 years in civil service. Dick served in the U.S. Army National Guard. "Bones" was a part-owner and had worked side by side with his family at Santanello's Restaurant. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast and even co-owned thoroughbreds for a few years. He enjoyed playing golf and many sports, but was happiest in his later years, watching his grandchildren play and just spending time with family. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Clarke Hall; his parents, Dr. William M. and Pauline K., nee Schlau, Santanello; and a brother, Bill Santanello. Surviving are his wife of almost 49 years, Brenda, nee Williams, Santanello, whom he married on July 3, 1971; two daughters, Nancy (Robert) Hall, and Cara (Todd) Berta; five grandchildren, Christian (Bridget) Hall, Chloe Hall, Thad Richard Berta, Addison Berta, and Grace Berta; two brothers, Bob (Rita) Santanello, and Joe (Barb) Santanello; two sisters, Vickie (Jay Erwin) Santanello, and Cathy Santanello; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Santanello; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Andrew Clarke Hall Memorial Fund or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020.