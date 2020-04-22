Richard Santanello
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Santanello Richard "Dick" Santanello, 78, of Belleville, IL, born May 27, 1941, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL. Mr. Santanello graduated from the University of Illinois in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He was a life-long Illini fan. He retired from Scott Air Force Base after more than 20 years in civil service. Dick served in the U.S. Army National Guard. "Bones" was a part-owner and had worked side by side with his family at Santanello's Restaurant. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast and even co-owned thoroughbreds for a few years. He enjoyed playing golf and many sports, but was happiest in his later years, watching his grandchildren play and just spending time with family. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Clarke Hall; his parents, Dr. William M. and Pauline K., nee Schlau, Santanello; and a brother, Bill Santanello. Surviving are his wife of almost 49 years, Brenda, nee Williams, Santanello, whom he married on July 3, 1971; two daughters, Nancy (Robert) Hall, and Cara (Todd) Berta; five grandchildren, Christian (Bridget) Hall, Chloe Hall, Thad Richard Berta, Addison Berta, and Grace Berta; two brothers, Bob (Rita) Santanello, and Joe (Barb) Santanello; two sisters, Vickie (Jay Erwin) Santanello, and Cathy Santanello; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Santanello; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Andrew Clarke Hall Memorial Fund or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved