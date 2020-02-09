|
Richard Schneider Richard "Dick" H. Schneider, 86, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, June 6, 1933, in East St. Louis, IL, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his residence in Belleville, IL. Dick was a business manager for the former Memorial Convalescent Center. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL, and was a member of the , in which he was instrumental in starting in Southern Ilinois. Dick was also a member of the Southwestern Illinois Umpires Association and was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy H. and Delora, nee Irvin, Schneider; brother, Roy Schneider; sister, Shirley Fahr. Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou, nee Verdu, Schneider; children, Beverly Evansco of Belleville, IL, Cynthia (Paul) Sams of Nashville, IN, George Schneider; brother, Kenneth (Donna) Schneider of Shalimar, FL ; grandchildren, Jackie (Jerred) Sydnor, Bonnie (Kraig) Martin, Andrea Sams, Hollie (Chris) Etling, Joey (Jessica) Evansco, Krista Spencer; great grandchildren, Kapraun, Delaney, Jane, Kayla, Juliet, Sophia, Sam, Rowan, Emma; brother-in-law, Gene Verdu; sisters-in-law, Lola Luther and Rose Verdu; special friends, Pete and Teri Cronovich. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or St. Vincent DePaul. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL, and from 9:00 - 10:00 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL, with Fr. Harold Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020