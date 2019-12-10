Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Richard Shroat
Richard Shroat

Richard Shroat Obituary
Richard H. Shroat Richard "Corky" H. Shroat, age 91, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on June 10, 1928 in East St. Louis, IL died on December 6, 2019 at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Richard was a retired carpenter. He owned Shroat Interiors of Fairview Heights for 35 years. Richard was a veteran of the U. S. Army and the Merchant Marines. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his son Gary R. Shroat; parents Hubert and Bernice, nee Haley, Shroat; brother James A. Shroat and sister Dorothy Mandarin. Richard is survived by his wife of 74 years, Wilma Shroat, nee Feher, whom he married on March 12, 1945; his son David K. Shroat (Sara Coulson) of Cuba, MO; grandson Adam D. Shroat of St. Louis, MO; sister, Trena R. (Marvin) Rosen of California. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Gateway Hemophilia Association located at 4976 Eichelberger, St. Louis, MO 63109 or to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Brian Robison officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019
