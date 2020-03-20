|
Richard Tarasovich Richard E. Tarasovich, 74 years old of Granite City, IL, passed away March 14, 2020 in Edwardsville, IL. Richard retired from Economy Carpet Sales after twenty years, worked for L.J. Ross for four years and Wal-Mart for fifteen years. He was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors and was a kind humble friend to all who knew him. He was proceeded in death by his father George M. Tarasovich, Mother Mary (Nemeth) and Step-father Walter Radick of Granite City, IL. Survived by his loving children, Melissa R. Millard (Paul) of Edwardsville, IL and Michael J. Tarasovich of Granite City, IL, four grandchildren, Tess Millard, Lily Millard, Logan Tarasovich and Avery Tarasovich. One brother Ronald G. Tarasovich of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or SLU Division of Hematology / Oncology.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020