Richard Timmermann

TIMMERMANN- Richard G. Timmermann, age 90, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. (please practice social distancing, wear masks, and the family politely asks for no hugs or handshaking). A Private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.



