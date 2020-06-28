Richard Trame Richard T. "Rich" Trame, age 73, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 3, 1947 in Highland, the son of the late Theodore B. and Margaret, nee Schaefer, Trame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vincent and Malinda, nee Strubhart, Berkemann; and brother-in-law, Gerald Berkemann. Surviving are his wife Marilyn, nee Berkemann, Trame of Lebanon, whom he married November 28, 1968 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lebanon; children, Michael (Michelle) Trame of St. Joseph, IL, Brian (Dawn) Trame of Trenton, Sara (David) McMahan of Troy, David (Carrie) Trame of Aviston, and Gregory (Natasha) Trame of Rochester, IL; thirteen grandchildren, Stephanie and Mackenzie Trame, Kaitlin and Kollin Trame, Brady and Drew Arbogast, Kyle and Eric McMahan, Allison Henrichs, Brooke and Taylor Trame, Marlee and Landen Trame; siblings, Jim (Linda) Trame and Judy (Al) Astrauskas all of Lebanon; and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert (Doris) Berkemann of Villa Grove, IL and Donna Berkemann of Lebanon. Rich enjoyed antique tractors and equipment, and traveling, but his greatest love was his family and farming. He was a loving man and had the BEST laugh. Rich was a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a friend, a farmer, a truck driver, a United States Air Force veteran, a good man. He left his mark on the world and it will not be the same without him here. In lieu flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family strongly suggests memorials be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Heartland Hospice, of in the form of Masses and will be received at the funeral home or church. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton and again on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lebanon. Service: Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lebanon with Monsignor James Margason presiding. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lebanon. (Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes at both the visitation and the funeral)
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.