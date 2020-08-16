Richard Walters

1/1
Richard Louis Walters Richard (Dick) Louis Walters, 75, transitioned from our world into the larger life on August 11, 2020. He was born to Ivel and Rose Helen (Sebol) Walters in Belleville, IL, on February 14, 1945. After graduating from Belleville Township High School in Belleville, IL, Dick worked for ConTel (formerly Continental Telephone) as Linesman, St. Clair County, IL; Manager of State Customer Service Department, Pinconning County, MI; and District Manager of Southern IL, Mascoutah, IL. Not wanting to transfer again, he resigned from ConTel after 24 years to become General Manager of Jenkins Publishing, Mascoutah, IL, before moving to Gautier, MS, in 1992. A master craftsman, Dick then owned and operated Renovation Station Remodeling in Gautier, MS from which he retired in 2010. Dick was a faithful and active member of St. Pierre's Episcopal Church in Gautier, MS, where he served as Junior Warden, Treasurer, and a member of the Building Committee. In his spare time, he enjoyed crosswords, Sudoku, and the Food Channel. Dick loved to entertain and cook for people at home and at church. A fast friend to everyone he met, Dick would help anyone in need, was the life of every party, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Dick is survived by his wife Meg Harkey Walters, Gautier, MS; sons Scott (Stacy) Walters, Ocean Springs, MS, Steve Walters, St. Louis, MO, Patrick (Tammy) Walters, Swansea, IL; sister Suzie Guest, Belleville, IL; nephew John Guest, Belleville, IL; and stepdaughters Mimi Bosarge, Pascagoula, MS, and Charlotte (Dane) Falkner, South Jordan, UT; as well as many dear lifelong friends. Called "Papa" and "Grandpa," Dick treasured his beloved grandchildren above all. He left a special message to them: "To my beautiful and smart grandkids (in birth order) Autumn, Kylee, Joel, Brandon, Aiden, Seth, Sydney, Sabrina, Madeline, and Jillian: I love each and every one of you with all my heart. I don't know how I got so lucky to have known you all. My only regret is that we didn't all live together in the same area so I could have spent time with all of you while you were growing up. Teach your children good things." Service: Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, both a celebration of Dick's life and a Funeral Mass will occur at a later date when all his loved ones and friends can gather to honor his memory together, as he wished.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
