RICHARD WEBER- Richard Carl Weber, 78, passed away on May 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on May 28, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church of Bethalto, IL. Visitation will continue from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church with Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Garden Cemetery will full military rites being performed by the Alton VFW Post 1308.
