Richard Wesemann Richard Wesemann, 97, of Collinsville, IL, born April 28, 1921 in Collinsville, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, in Belleville, IL. He was the son of the late Richard and Margaret, nee Eckert, Wesemann. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Bernice Wesemann and Lucille Beasley. Surviving is his wife of 70 years, Dolores Wesemann, nee Lansing, of Collinsville, IL. Richard and Dolores were married on December 18, 1948. Prior to their marriage, Richard proudly served his country as a US Army-Air Force bombardier on a B-17 Flying Fortress. He served from June 1944 to May 1946. Also surviving is his son, Larry (Patty) Wesemann of Fairview Heights, IL and his grandson, Bradley John Wesemann who resides in Belleville, IL. Richard was a loving and devoted husband. As an involved father, he greatly enjoyed spending time with Larry, on many hunting and fishing trips. Together they also shared an interest in automobile restoration work, and most memorable was the time they spent restoring a 1969 Mustang. As a caring grandpa, Richard took Brad fishing, chaperoned on several school field trips, and always made sure to attend all of Brad's violin recitals. In his spare time, he was an avid reader who especially liked to read western novels. In 1982, he retired from Swift and Company, after 42 years of dedicated service. While employed there, he operated packing machines and also worked as a meat cutter. Following his retirement, Richard was able to travel, work in his garden, and create many lovely woodworking projects which included clocks, furniture, and a variety of wall d‚cor items. He volunteered for the Collinsville Area Meals on Wheels service group and was a devoted member of the Son Life Church in Collinsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and can be received at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Family and friends may visit 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville. Funeral: Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home with Pastor David Amsden officiating. Military Honors will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Herr Funeral Home. Funeral procession to St. John Cemetery for the committal service will leave at 10:50 a.m.



