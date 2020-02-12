|
Richard Wiesen Richard C. Wiesen Sr., 76, of Belleville, IL, born May 2, 1943, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Wiesen was a self-employed painter before his retirement. He also was involved with the American Red Cross, he was a volunteer fireman, and a member of the Emergency Service Disaster Agency. Richard was a U.S. National Guard veteran. He was an avid stamp and train collector and was a loving father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed. Preceding him in death are his parents, Kenneth and Lucille, nee Rujawitz, Wiesen; and a sister-in-law, Carol Wiesen. Surviving are two sons, Richard (Deonna) Wiesen Jr., and Robert (Allison) Wiesen; the mother of his sons, Rosemary, nee Candler, Wiesen; four grandchildren, Joy Wiesen, Jessica Wiesen, Kenneth Wiesen, and Rhianna Ellis; four brothers, Jim Wiesen, Kenneth (Molly) Wiesen, David Wiesen, and Gary (Nanette) Wiesen; two sisters, Geralyn (Ted) Meeker, and Jean (Ron) Buerges; his significant other, JoAnn Buchanan; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local American Red Cross. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Matthew Elie officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020