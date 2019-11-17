|
WILLAREDT- Richard A. Willaredt, 82 died November 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on November 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Richard's life, a funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019