Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
2300 Pontoon Road
Granite City, IL
Richard Willaredt Obituary
WILLAREDT- Richard A. Willaredt, 82 died November 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on November 17, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Richard's life, a funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
