Richard Williams Richard L. Williams, age 72, of Trenton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born December 14, 1946 in Memphis, TN, a son of the late William B. and Audie Mae, nee Tate, Williams. Richard is survived by his wife, Diane, nee Haukapp, of Trenton, whom he married July 2, 1982; children, Bill (Christy) Williams of Quinlan, TX, Christine Krause of O'Fallon, Robert (Wendy) Bolbach of Lake Worth, FL, Angela Bolbach of Centralia, and Paul (Stacey) Williams of Trenton; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Russell Haukapp of St. Jacob, Darlene (Mick) Mayden of O'Fallon, and Marilyn Haukapp of O'Fallon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Cailim Williams; brother, Michael Williams; sister, Paula Davis; brother-in-law Wayne Haukapp; sister-in-law Marilyn Haukapp; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Rita Haukapp. Richard was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1966 to 1970. He was a member of Painters Local Union 120District Council 58 in Collinsville, American Legion Post 252 in Breese, and VFW Post 805 in O'Fallon; and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing pool. In lieu of flowers, plants, and gifts, memorials may be made to P.A.T.C.H Foundation and will be received at the funeral home or through Moss Funeral Home (535 N 5th St, Breese, IL, 62230), who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, June 10, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Service: A Celebration of Life will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Gregg Smith officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 7, 2019