WILLIAMS- Richard L. Williams, 78, of Columbia, IL., formerly of Granite City, IL., passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. In celebration of Richard's life, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City in charge.



