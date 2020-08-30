1/
Richard Williams
8/3/1941 - 8/26/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS - Mr. Richard Williams of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:26 P.M. He had attained the age of 79 years and 23 days. He was born in Alton, IL on August 3, 1941. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Monday from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again at the church in Mascoutah on Tuesday from 10 A.M. until the service hour. Due to Covid-19 health concerns, guests are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Fr. Paul Wienhoff officiating. Interment will be in the St. Barbara Catholic Catholic Cemetery in Okawville. Campagna Funeral Home, Okawville, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campagna Funeral Home Ltd
700 S Front St
Okawville, IL 62271
(618) 243-5565
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved