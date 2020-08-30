WILLIAMS - Mr. Richard Williams of Okawville, IL departed this life in the Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 3:26 P.M. He had attained the age of 79 years and 23 days. He was born in Alton, IL on August 3, 1941. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Okawville on Monday from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again at the church in Mascoutah on Tuesday from 10 A.M. until the service hour. Due to Covid-19 health concerns, guests are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Fr. Paul Wienhoff officiating. Interment will be in the St. Barbara Catholic Catholic Cemetery in Okawville. Campagna Funeral Home, Okawville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store