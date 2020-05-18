Richard Worthen
WORTHEN - Richard "Dick" Hugh Worthen, 77, passed away May 16, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, IL. He was born August 21, 1942. A carcade visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in East Alton, IL. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
