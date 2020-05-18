WORTHEN - Richard "Dick" Hugh Worthen, 77, passed away May 16, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, IL. He was born August 21, 1942. A carcade visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private family graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in East Alton, IL. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.



