BLOEMKER- Rick W. Bloemker, 65, of Highland, IL, died Friday, July 17, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, 4:00-8:00 pm, and Friday, July 24, 2020, 8:00-9:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Mass of Chris tian Burial will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.



