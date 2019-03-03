Home

Rickey Hug Obituary
Rickey L. Hug Rickey Hug, 70, of Swansea, IL, born April 25, 1948, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Rick was an electrician and a member of the IBEW Local Union 309 as a Journeyman Wireman before his retirement. He was preceded in death by his father, Orval Hug. Surviving are his mother, Clara, nee Nikolauzyk, Hug; one daughter, Jenny (Dan) Neske; one son, Patrick (Rebecca) Hug; three grandchildren, Brayden Neske, Olivia Neske, and Deacon Hug; two sisters, Tonie Matthews and Peggy (Edward) Lugge; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: A private memorial service will be held at a later date with burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019
