Ricky Briley Ricky Dean Briley, 64, of Millstadt, IL, lost the battle with cancer on April 2, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Rick was born February 17, 1955, in East St. Louis, IL, and was preceded in death by his parents, Glenwood Sr., and Edna (Vaugh) Briley; and sister, Janetta Renee Briley. He enlisted in the Air Force immediately following graduation from East St. Louis Senior High School. After his discharge from the Air Force, he obtained an Associate Degree in Diesel and Small Engine Repair from Lewis & Clark Community College, Godfrey, IL. However, most of his work career was in woodworking. He was a great storyteller and motorcycle enthusiast. Rick's love, kindness and generosity showed through his beautiful blue eyes. These attributes were focused on his family, especially his granddaughters, and he was looking forward to another granddaughter due in June. Rick will be lovingly remembered forever by his children, Vicki (Marty) Lanasky of St. Louis, MO; son, David (Stephanie) Briley of Collinsville, IL; two granddaughters, Lillian Lanasky and Kayleigh Briley. Rick is also blessed with his loving sisters and brothers; Barbara (Rusty) Phipps, Kenneth (Sylvia) Briley, Glen (Sis) Briley Jr., Michael Briley, Samuel Briley, Jeanie (Jim) Schroeder, and Jane (Bill) Cross, nephews and nieces. Memorials can be made to Jefferson Barracks Hospice or Americal . Rest in peace Rick, you fought a good fight. Services: Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Rick on Sunday, April 14, 1:00-5:00, at the Steamfitters Local 439, 1220 Donald Bailey Dr., Caseyville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019