Rita A. Battoe Rita Ann Halton Battoe, 85, of Swansea, IL, born December 14, 1934, in Tyler, TX, died peacefully at home August 31, 2020. Rita served as a dedicated Air Force spouse for more than 25 years, raising six children through several moves within the United States and overseas. She also had a successful career as a real estate broker and owner of a franchise that won numerous awards. Rita was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and several groups of friends, traveling, and playing cards. A special thank you to Rita's BJC Hospice nurse Kaylee Fritts who lovingly cared for her. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Thelma Poe. Surviving are three daughters, Kimberlee A. (Bill Taaffe) Parrish of Columbia, IL, Kelly M. (Paul) Waller of Kirkwood, MO, and Kirsten B. (Paul) Williams of Marietta, GA; three sons, Thomas W. (Colleen) Halton of Billings, MT, Terence P. (Jody) Halton of Belleville, IL, and Todd A. (Jennifer) Halton of San Clemente, CA; 14 grandchildren, Paul Halton, Lee McCaffrey, Brandon McCaffrey, Sean (Amanda) Wuller, Lauren (Andy) Robinson, Paul (Shelby) Waller IV, John (Natalie) Waller, Patrick Waller, Joseph Halton, Ryan Halton, Andrew Halton, Ian Halton, David Williams, and Bridget Williams; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Lonnie (Patricia) Poe of Fort Worth, TX. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 and The BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
Visitation: 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.