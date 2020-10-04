1/2
Rita A. Battoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita A. Battoe Rita Ann Halton Battoe, 85, of Swansea, IL, born December 14, 1934, in Tyler, TX, died peacefully at home August 31, 2020. Rita served as a dedicated Air Force spouse for more than 25 years, raising six children through several moves within the United States and overseas. She also had a successful career as a real estate broker and owner of a franchise that won numerous awards. Rita was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and several groups of friends, traveling, and playing cards. A special thank you to Rita's BJC Hospice nurse Kaylee Fritts who lovingly cared for her. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Thelma Poe. Surviving are three daughters, Kimberlee A. (Bill Taaffe) Parrish of Columbia, IL, Kelly M. (Paul) Waller of Kirkwood, MO, and Kirsten B. (Paul) Williams of Marietta, GA; three sons, Thomas W. (Colleen) Halton of Billings, MT, Terence P. (Jody) Halton of Belleville, IL, and Todd A. (Jennifer) Halton of San Clemente, CA; 14 grandchildren, Paul Halton, Lee McCaffrey, Brandon McCaffrey, Sean (Amanda) Wuller, Lauren (Andy) Robinson, Paul (Shelby) Waller IV, John (Natalie) Waller, Patrick Waller, Joseph Halton, Ryan Halton, Andrew Halton, Ian Halton, David Williams, and Bridget Williams; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Lonnie (Patricia) Poe of Fort Worth, TX. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 and The BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.Rita Battoe,

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved