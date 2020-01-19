|
|
|
ALBERT- Rita T. Albert, age 93, of Trenton, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020