Rita Ann Benton Rita Benton, 75, of Ellis Grove, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born to the late Fred and Frieda (nee Kempfer) Runge on May 13, 1943 in Red Bud, Illinois. Rita married Thomas Joseph Benton on September 9, 1971 in St. Joe, Illinois; he preceded her in death on July 19, 2018. She was a beautician. Rita had also worked as a cook at the truck stop in Ellis Grove and worked at the Grove Cafe in Ellis Grove with her husband Tom. Rita was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ellis Grove, Illinois. She was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors includes daughter, Christine (Jeremy) Gottschammer, Ellis Grove, IL; Brother, Fred Runge Waterloo, IL; Siblings-in-law: Kenneth (Jan) Benton Freeburg, IL and Judy Juelfs Waterloo, IL; 3 Grandchildren: Devin, Addison and Joshua; Caregiver:,Tracy Cissell along with Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Frieda Runge; Husband, Thomas Joseph Benton, 2 Sisters-in-law Betty Runge and Donna Marie Benton and 1 Brother-in-law, Vernon Juelfs Memorials may be made to Memorial Hospital Infusion Center To view this obituary and sign the register book visit www.wpfh.net Visitation: will be held from 4-7pm, Tuesday March 23, 2019 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, IL Funeral: service will follow the visiataion on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 7:00pm with Daryl Ostendorf officiating. Inurnment is for 11 am, Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Ellis Grove City Cemetery, Ellis Grove, IL. Arrangements handled by Pechacek Funeral Homes, Chester, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary