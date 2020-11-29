1/1
October 3, 1925 - November 25, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Rita R. "Rodney" Buehler, nee Biver, 95, of Belleville, IL, born October 3, 1925, in Millstadt Township, IL, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her residence.
Rita attended Notre Dame Academy. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Rita volunteered her at time the St. Francis Thrift shop for many years. She enjoyed bingo, bowling, and loved tending to her plants.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fannie, nee Loyet, Biver; a daughter-in-law, Mary Buehler; four sisters, Bernice (Harold) Schoen, Beatrice (Leroy) Haas, Sr. Marie Francis Biver, SSND, and Helen Biver; two brothers, Cletus (Catherine) Biver and Leon (Jerry) Biver; and two brothers-in-law, Louis Oehler and Bernard Geolat.
Surviving are three sons, Robert (Kathy) Buehler of O'Fallon, IL, Jeff Buehler of New Athens, IL, and Bruce Buehler of Belleville, IL; four grandchildren, Kate (Joe) Toadvine, Andrew (Christina) Buehler, Michelle (Rick) Armstrong, and Joe (Donna) Buehler; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Loretta Oehler, Joan Geolat, and Alice (George) Hasenstab; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or the John Paul II Medical Research Institute at JP2MRI.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL.
According to Rita's wishes, her body was gifted to science.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
