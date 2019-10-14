Home

BUEHLHORN - Rita A. Buehlhorn, nee Richard, 95, of Belleville, IL, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. Visitation from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Chapel of the Esquiline (Apartment Community) at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Esquiline Chapel. Burial in Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner &Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2019
