|
|
|
Rita Chaney Rita Jean Chaney, nee Malacarne, 77, of Columbus Junction, IA died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1942 in Belleville, IL, where she grew up and worked at Scott Air Force Base. Rita married Jerry D. Chaney at St. Henry's Church in Belleville on August 11, 1962. They started a family and moved to Iowa, where she later worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 26 years. Jerry passed away on January 31, 1988. In addition to her husband, Rita was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie (Nollau) Malacarne and her sister, Carol Black. Rita is survived by her children, John (Barb), Mike (Jacque), Steve (Teri), ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her sister, Lois Orlet, an aunt, nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins and friends including her dog "Josie." Rita's hobbies were photography and genealogy. She involved herself with all manner of family events. She especially loved fishing in Minnesota with her children and traveling the country with her sister. She will be missed beyond words. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Altar and Rosary Society, c/o Mike Chaney, 13504 R Ave, Columbus Jct, IA 52738. Online guestbook: www.sandhfuneralservice.com Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 13 at Snyder Hollenbaugh Funeral Home in Columbus Jct, IA. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Columbus Jct, IA, with Father Hai officiating. A private burial will be held later.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020