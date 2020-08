FOHNE- Rita L. Fohne, age 85, of Lebanon, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Lebanon.



